Jana Duggar Posts Photo of Jessa’s New Baby

Jana Duggar is a beaming new aunt, and she couldn’t help but gush about younger sister Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald’s newborn daughter Ivy Jane after meeting her.

The Counting On star took to Instagram on Tuesday just hours after the parents announced the arrival of their little girl, who was born on the evening of May 26, which is also the birthday of Mary Duggar. In her post, Duggar shared a brand new photo of the littlest member of the family.

“Welcome to the world little Ivy Jane Seewald!” Duggar captioned the sweet photo. “So excited for you Jess and Ben…. your first little girl!”

Although only a few days old, baby Ivy has already been introduced to a number of her family members, including Jill (Duggar) Dillard, who took to Instagram shortly after the new parents’ big announcement on Tuesday to share new photos of baby Ivy.

The gallery of images showed herself, husband Derick Dillard, and sons Israel, 4, and Samuel, 1, posing with the newborn.

“Congrats [Jessa Seewald] and [Ben Seewald] on little Ivy Jane!” she captioned the post. “Love her so much and love the name! Such a little doll!”

In the coming months, the current littlest member the ever-expanding Duggar family will be introduced to a number of more relatives, as Kendra Caldwell, Anna Duggar, Joy Forsyth, and Lauren Swanson are all expecting. Extended family member Amy Duggar (Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece) has also announced that she is pregnant.

Although the little ones on the way will be special to each of the expectant parents, Lauren Swanson and husband Josiah Duggar’s baby will hold an extra special place in their hearts, as they recently experienced a miscarriage. The couple had revealed earlier this month that they are expecting a rainbow baby.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together,” they announced in a statement. “God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

At the time, the couple also revealed that they had named the child they had miscarried Asa, a Biblical name of Hebrew origin that means “physician” or “healer.”