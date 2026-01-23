Jana Duggar Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Jana Duggar is officially a mom!

The Counting On star, 36, welcomed her first child with husband Stephen Wissmann, a son named Archie Gerald Wissmann, on Dec. 30.

“We took some time to settle into our new rhythm before sharing this sweet news,” Duggar wrote on Instagram Friday. “Archie Gerald Wissmann arrived on December 30, 2025, and our hearts have been completely changed. We’re soaking in these early days, full of love, wonder, and so much gratitude.”

Duggar and Wissmann announced that they were expecting their first child in August 2025.

“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” the TLC alum wrote on social media at the time. “We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

Since then, Duggar has been sharing moments from her pregnancy on social media, sharing a bump photo on Dec. 17 with the caption, “The anticipation is building in our home! Can’t wait to meet this little guy!”

Duggar and Wissmann first met through their families in 2011, but only reconnected in 2024. The two chose to court privately before quietly getting engaged in June 2024. In August of that same year, the pair tied the knot in a “classic” and “elegant” ceremony in Prairie Grove, Ark., in front of 500 guests.

In June 2025, Duggar marked the one-year anniversary of her engagement, writing, “One year ago today, I said ‘yes’ to the love of my life and it has truly been the best decision ever!”

“Stephen completely surprised me (which is hard to do) with a mountaintop proposal overlooking the lake, it was absolutely magical!!” she continued. “I am so grateful to God for bringing us together! This past year has by far exceeded my dreams and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

At the time of her wedding, Duggar told PEOPLE that it was difficult to watch 11 of her 18 siblings find love before her. “I haven’t always understood what the bigger picture is, but I know that God knows what is best for all of us,” she reflected at the time. “And so for me, it’s getting married later. Each of our stories will be written differently. If we were all the exact same, it would be a boring life. So I think it’s neat how God orchestrates.”



