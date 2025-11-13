Pregnant Jana Duggar and Twin Brother John-David Duggar Share Sex of Their Babies on the Way

Jana and John-David Duggar are revealing the sex of their babies on the way!

The Counting On twins, 35, shared their big baby news in a YouTube video uploaded on Nov. 5, with Jana revealing that her first child with husband Stephen Wissmann would be a boy and John-David announcing that his third child with wife Abbie Duggar would be a girl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, titled “Twins Gender Reveal,” Jana and Stephen shared their guesses for their baby’s sex before getting confirmation from their doctor. While Stephen said he was “leaning boy” with his guess, he emphasized that he would also “love a girl.”

Play video

“I would love a daughter, that would be so cute,” he went on, as Jana agreed that she was “thinking girl.”

When it came time for the joint sex reveal party for the two sets of expectant parents, Jana confirmed that she thought that both she and Abbie were pregnant with girls. So it came as a surprise when the big reveal moment came, and clouds of colorful smoke revealed that Abbie and John-David were expecting a girl, but Jana and Stephen were expecting a boy.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be adding a little GIRL to our family!!!” said John-David and Abbie, who are also parents to son Charlie, 2, and daughter Grace, 5, in an Instagram post on Nov. 7. “Sharing this special day with Jana and Stephen will always be such a treasured memory. And in true twin fashion… the girl twin is having a boy and the boy twin is having a girl!”

Jana first announced she was expecting her first child in August, about a year after she and Stephen tied the knot. “We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” they wrote on social media at the time. “We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

Just a few weeks later, John-David and Abbie announced they were expecting their third child. “We’ve been keeping a little secret … Baby #3 arriving early 2026!!!” they wrote in their joint Instagram caption.