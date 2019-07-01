Jamie Pilar Chapman Shares Loving Photo for Husband Leland After ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth’s Death

Jamie Pilar Chapman shared a photo with her husband Leland Chapman on her Instagram Story Sunday night, days after the death of his stepmother, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman. The post also comes after Chapman complained about a YouTube headline that suggested her husband was in critical condition at a hospital. However, Leland is doing just fine now.

The photo Chapman shared Sunday night showed the couple laughing together in bed.

“I hope you know how much I truly love you,” Chapman wrote on the post, tagging her husband, the son of Duane “Dog” Chapman.

The photo was taken by Ty Horton and appears to come from the first photo shoot Leland and Chapman did together. In February, Chapman marked the three-year anniversary of the shoot, adding the hashtag “tattooed couples” and sharing a different photo.

In an earlier post on Sunday, Chapman made a direct reference to Beth’s death with an inspirational quote she discovered. “He only takes the best,” the post begins.

“God saw you getting tired, And a cure was not to be; So he put his arms around you, And whispered, ‘Come to me,’” the popular poem reads. “With tearful eyes we watched you, And saw you pass away; Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.”

On Saturday, Chapman took the time to criticize the internet at large for “lies.” She shared a screenshot of a YouTube headline that read, “Prayers Up! Duane Chapman’s Son Is In Critical Condition After Being Rushed to Hospital.” Nothing in that headline was true.

While it was true that Leland was in the hospital last month and did have surgery, he was not rushed in and was never listed in critical condition. The YouTube post included a photo Chapman shared in May, that showed Leland sitting in a hospital bed with his thumbs up.

Chapman’s Instagram Story activity comes on a busy weekend for the entire Chapman family. On Saturday, the family held the first memorial for Beth in Hawaii. Beth died on June 26 after a battle with throat cancer at age 51.

After Beth’s death, Chapman shared a long Instagram post about the moment Beth welcomed her into the Chapman family.

“Beth taught me my first tough love experience when I joined the family. As we know, sometimes when Mrs. C shows tough love, she can throw in a few extra punches just for good measure,” Chapman wrote. “Through it all, she still told me I had a place in this family and I didn’t need to fight for it. I needed that. And in this moment I realized how much I was going to need her in my life.⁣”