Jacob Roloff’s Fiancee Settles Baby Rumors With Perfect Response to Fan

“Not pregnant, just eatin good.”

Those were the words Jacob Roloff’s fiancée, Isabel Rock, had for a few Instagram commenters trying to spot a nonexistent baby bump in photos from her and the Little People, Big World cast member’s engagement party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can see my summer bod is coming in nicely,” the bride-to-be wrote overtop a screenshot of a few curious comments.

The 22-year-old posted photos from her and Roloff’s big bash thrown by mom Amy Roloff over the weekend — but fans quickly noticed that the party was missing one major guest: Jacob’s dad and Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

Both Matt and Amy have both moved on with their own significant others, but things can still be tense between the former couple, fans will know.

Rock posted a picture on Instagram of herself, her own father, Jacob and Amy with the caption, “One of my favorite parts about the day was how much these two, my dad and Jacob’s mom got along [heart eyes] Even though Jacob and I have been together for three years, they met for the first time this year…it was such a beautiful day.”

Jacob, 21, who no longer appears on the TLC reality show, popped the question on Christmas in Iceland, and announced his engagement a month later.

To accompany another photo of her and Jacob kissing, Rock gushed, “On Sunday, we had an engagement party and it was a wonderful day full of loved ones. We are so incredibly blessed to be walking into this season of life with so many amazing people by our side and endless support. My heart wanted to burst all weekend and I cried more than once. Thank you to those who came, celebrated, and shared your hearts with us on this special day. We love you all so much. To my fiancé, I just can’t wait to marry you.”

Jacob didn’t mention his dad, either, writing on Instagram underneath a photo of Rock, “We had our engagement party. So good to have Izzy’s side of the family and friends see the farm and meet all my people. To be honest, though, I was very much preoccupied trying to figure out how I got so lucky? She was seriously breathtaking in that skirt… I’ve loved this lady for [four] years but boy does she still impress me… in more ways than one.”

Amy also weighed in on the photos, posting her own take on the events, saying, “What an awesome day celebrating Jacob and Isabel’s engagement [with] a party! Beautiful to bring two families and friends together. They’re getting married next year. Thanks for everyone’s encouragement and support. I’m blessed [with] really great kids.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.