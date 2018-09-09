Jacob Roloff’s Fiancee Isabel Rock Alludes to Family Drama in Now-Deleted Tweets

Isabel Rock, the fiancee of former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff, appeared to make references to family drama in a series of tweets earlier this week. Some of the tweets have since been deleted.

“I’m so tired of people doubting me,” she started her rant in a tweet posted Tuesday.

Moments later, she sent a tweet in all caps that read, “Note to self, stop f– explaining yourself to people who are committed to misunderstanding you. AKA Jacob’s entire family and part of mine.”

Rock returned on Wednesday with more tweets. “If you can’t apologize to people when you’ve hurt them, you’re a dangerous person,” she wrote in one message that remains on her page.

“Also stay away from people that can call you names without flinching, they don’t have feelings,” Rock wrote in another now-deleted message.

Other messages appeared to reference something serious going on in her life. “[Laughing out loud] imagine behaving like a child in your 20’s,” reads another tweet.

“My anxiety is so so bad somebody help me,” she wrote on Thursday, before adding, “I’m that annoying b– right now that can’t wait to be sad during the rainy season and drinking tea and watching corpse bride and nightmare before Christmas and literally spooky s– I AM THE BASIC B– THAT TWITTER MOCKS.”

On Friday, she wrote, “Shoutout to anyone lurkin my page, lots of luv.” She then pinned that tweet to the top of her page.

Rock also posted a photo on Instagram Friday to celebrate one year until their wedding. In the caption, she discussed how challenging the past year has been for her.

“I will be honest, because I value transparency and vulnerability on here… This has been a really challenging season of life for me, and for us, and we have been in ‘transition’ for what feels like an eternity,” her statement read. “I know it is all part of our journey, and I am trying to honor that while also manage my anxiety. Planning a wedding, going back to school, finding a place to live that fits us and gives us a sense of community, always fixing our beloved van, while also trying to manage an art business has felt a wee bit overwhelming for me at times. I have faith that all of it will lead us to where we are supposed to be, and each day brings new blessings (trying so hard to believe that).”

She continued, “Focusing on the present moment and recognizing that being engaged only exists for a short time, and soon enough — ONE YEAR FROM TODAY — we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives.”



Roloff famously left Little People, Big World because he did not agree with his family’s views and having him involved in a reality show at a young age. Although Roloff has not appeared on the show since, he has reunited with his family on occasion, most recently this summer to celebrate his grandfather’s birthday.

Roloff and Rock got engaged in January, and the news was celebrated by Roloff’s parents. However, some thought Roloff’s sister-in-law Audrey Roloff threw shade at the engagement news. Audrey and Roloff are reportedly not friendly because of her religious views.

