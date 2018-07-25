All of the Cutest Jackson Roloff Photos

Zach and Tori Roloff are not shy about posting adorable parenting photos online, in the last year there have been some gems.

The Roloff family continues to grow as baby Jackson gets bigger every day. Die-hard fans have watched him grow up before their very eyes on Little People, Big World and through Zach and Tori’s Instagram feeds. The baby boy has had some wild adventures considering he is just a little over 1 years old.

While the rest of the reality TV brood struggles with the harsh divorce that has split its ranks, Jackson is a pure beacon, reminding everyone waht family is all about. The baby is rarely photographed without smiling, and his mom’s burgeoning photography skills always make him look good.

Amy Roloff herself recently confirmed that the show will be back in the spring. The family matriarch spoke to In Touch Weekly shortly after her youngest son, Jeremy, announced that he would be leaving the production.

“Season 14 is being filmed right now and will air late this season or spring.”

That’s a long time to wait for the show’s 14th season, though the Roloffs are active enough on social media to keep fans interested until then. Here’s a look at some of the cutest photos of baby Jackson they’ve posted to fill the void.

Chess

An adorable clip posted by Zach shows Jackson appearing to consider his options on a crowded chess board. After careful consideration, he allows his uncle to drag a bishup halfway across the board.

Birthday Boy

In May, the Roloffs marked Jackson’s first birthday with a family portrait. Zach and Tori both wore happy smiles, while Jackson wore frosting all over his face.

Soak up the Sun

One adorable shot of Jackson out in the sun with his mom had fans swooning over the baby boy. The two were pictured in a sunlit meadow, where Jackson showed the kind of geniune joy that only babies can manage.

Throwin’ Rocks

Tori posted a video last month showing that Jackson takes after his father. The two Roloff men were sitting on a curb in front of a gravel driveway, taking turns tossing stones playfully at the camera.

Disneyland

Tori posted an adorable collage of photos taken at Disneyland, where Jackson appeared to be tuckered out. Some of the shots may have been a year old, as Tori’s caption suggested that the family had made multiple trips.

“Not a lot has changed in a year,” she wrote. “Another great Disney trip in the books! You have no idea how blessed you are baby j. Thanks for completely rocking the Disney game, kid.”

Wagon Wheel

Living on a north-western farm makes for a photogenic lifestyle, and the Roloffs take full advantage. Earlier this month, Zack posted this shot of Jackson in his custom wagon, which looks like it could be right out of any catalogue.

Puppy Love

Neither Jackson nor Murphy look too happy to be posing together, but there’s no doubt that they’re warming up to each other.

“Jackson is pretty happy about Murphy,” Zach wrote. “They are already great pals!”

Swimming

Jackson Roloff may not be a natural swimmer, judging by his nervous expression in this pool photo. However, no one could deny that he’s rocking that little tiny sun hat.

Bubbles

Just this weekend, Tori posted this bubbly close-up of her son that had fans fawning.

“You are literally my heart walking around outside of my body,” Tori wrote. “I always say I couldn’t love you more and then it happens. I do. I love you baby j.”