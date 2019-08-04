‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Appears to Postpone Meeting With Therapist, Takes Pictures at Comic-Con

Jackass star Bam Margera has seemingly postponed his trip to the therapist in Texas. The reason? Snapping photos with fans at the Bell County Comic-Con in Belton, Texas. According to The Blast, Margera shared several photos and videos from the event where he is seen meeting with fans and signing autographs.

This comes amid an apparent meltdown where friends of Margera, including longtime friend Brandon Novak who has stated he fears for the MTV star’s life.

The current “meltdown” started after Margera was booted from a flight for being too drunk to fly. The 39-year-old reportedly told an airport police officer that he had “50 shots of tequila” before clarifying that he had only one drink.

After sharing numerous clips and posts about this incident, the Jackass star posted another indicating he was heading to Austin to attend a convention. Fans commented and urged the star to “skip the convention and go to rehab,” but it would seem he didn’t heed the concerns.

According to The Blast, Margera seems to have moved past his outburst and was all smiles in the photos from the event. Still, the outlet notes his family and friends are worried about the star and attempting to help him. His appearance at the convention also was also preceded by a claim he’d be seeing a therapist while in Texas but that hasn’t seemed to happen yet.

Margera has battled alcoholism and other issues in recent months, with his most recent rehab stay back in March after another meltdown in New York that caught on video. He had previously left rehab after only 10 days, writing about his decision to leave early on Instagram.

“I have spent enough time grieving over Ryan Dunn through alcohol. I’m 39 years old, the party is over. I don’t plan on drinking anymore,” he wrote. “I have wasted too much time at the bad and all my friends who needed decades of help are now all sober. I would like to join the sober parade.”

“I heard the stories of other rehab patients telling me about there weeks or months of horrible detox. Well guess how many days of detox I had? ZERO!” he added in the post. “I am sick of people always thinking I’m drunk, crazy or f—ed up. So if you plan on calling me to tell me that, you can go f— yourself instead. I’m not going to suck anyone’s d— to stay on element and or prove that I am sober, I am sober.”

Fellow Jackass co-star Chris Pontius hopped into the comments on some of Margera’s posts to give their view on the situation and how friends have tried to help.

“To Everybody asking the Jackass Guys to help Bam, We are trying and have been, but no matter how loudly help screams his name, it’s up him to want to be better and not somebody who publicly degrades their Wife and Mother and takes accountability for it,” Pontius wrote.