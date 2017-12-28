‘Teen Mom’ Fans Think Ryan Edwards’ Wife May Be Expecting Another Baby

Is Ryan Edwards’ wife pregnant or just full?

A picture the Teen Mom OG dad posted during the holidays has fans debating whether Mackenzie Standifer is expecting another child or just living the good life during the holidays.

Edwards posted a photo of his wife with a heart-eyed emoji last week, which quickly became the subject of a reddit thread, reports InTouch.

“Is it just me who sees a baby bump here?” one user titled the thread.

But many fans think that because the picture was posted during the holidays that the only baby Standifer is pregnant with is a food baby.

“Really? Can a chick sit and slouch or eat a big meal without being called pregnant (I mean f— she might be but damn),” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Nobody is allowed to have any sort of mild belly protrusion in teen mom world without a pregnancy speculated. If I was on the show they probably think I’m 5 months along lol. I’ve always had a bit of a pot belly after a big meal.”

It wouldn’t be out of the question for Standifer to be expecting another child, however.

On her blog this month, the Teen Mom OG cast member admitted she and her husband want another child.

“We both want ONE more. God’s plan is good enough for us. We will have one in His timing!” she said.

Standifer and Edwards teased that they might be getting their own MTV spin-off last month, which also would fall in line with the baby theory.

In an Instagram story, Stanfider said fans can look forward to “several exciting things that are coming soon,” and that there will be something that will “provide insight” into the lives of her and her family.

She promised fans that “instead of seeing 10-minute snippets of chopped up conversation” among her, Edwards, and their family, Teen Mom OG fans will see “why they are the way they are,” including why fans have criticized Standifer’s “super tough exterior.”

