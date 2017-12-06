Amy Roloff Addresses Rumors That ‘Little People, Big World’ Is Ending

Amy Roloff is setting the record straight when it comes to rumors that Little People, Big World has been cancelled.

Fans last got to check in with the Roloffs on June 27, before Jeremy and Audrey Roloff‘s baby Ember Jean was even born.

While they’ve been keeping up to date with the growing Roloff family on social media, it’s not the same as watching them on TV every week. But with no official premiere date close to half a year later, some people have presumed the show will be cancelled.

But that’s not the case, Roloff said, responding to a fan asking for the season premiere date in the comment section of a November Facebook post.

“We are being told early in the new year — March?” Roloff wrote. “Not exactly sure when if not earlier than March.”

Fans were relieved to know they’ll be reunited with their favorite reality TV family soon enough.

“Doing the happy dance for March viewing,” one woman wrote. “Fingers crossed the show will be on then.”

“Can’t wait!” another said. “Thank you for being one of the most real shows on TV.”

“I can hardly wait for the new season!!” a third chimed in.

There will be a lot for fans to catch up in the new season. Not only will they get to see Amy still going strong with boyfriend Chris Marek, but also the birth of Ember Jean and early months of Tori and Zach Roloff‘s son Jackson.

Audrey and Jeremy’s struggle to renovate their home will also likely be included in the season, as well as everyone’s favorite time at the Roloff Family Farm, pumpkin season!