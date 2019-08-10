Is Kendra Duggar on Instagram?

Kendra Duggar, the wife of Joseph Duggar, does have an Instagram account, but she shares it with her husband. The Counting On stars often share updates on their growing family on the profile, where they have more than 375,000 followers. The two married in October 2017 and are already expecting their second baby.

Duggar and Joseph are already parents to son Garrett, who was born in June 2018. Garrett appeared in the couple’s most recent Instagram post, a gallery showing photos from their trip to Devil’s Den State Park in Washington County, Arkansas. “We had a great time hiking together as a family,” the couple wrote on July 25.

The couple tend to go weeks without Instagram posts. They have yet to publish one in August, and only posted twice in July. Throughout June, they shared just three posts, but one of them was a big one. On June 25, they revealed that their second baby is a girl.

Duggar, 20, and Joseph, 24, announced they are expecting in April. The baby is due in November.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house! Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone,” the couple said in a statement posted on the Duggar family website. “We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

One of the couple’s June posts was a tribute to Joseph’s grandmother, Mary Duggar. In June, Mary died at the age of 78.

“We miss you so much Grandma!” the couple wrote, alongside a gallery of photos showing Grandma Duggar. “You were always there for all the birthdays and big events for our lives. You lived such an example of what a godly woman and dedicated soul winner should look like! You hold such a special place in each of our hearts. We love you Grandma.”

Duggar is part of a big family, just like Joseph. Her mother, Christina Caldwell, 39, was pregnant while Duggar was expecting Garett. This was Caldwell’s eighth pregnancy. During one episode of Counting On earlier this year, Duggar said her mother’s pregnancies have been difficult since she was in a car accident when Caldwell was pregnant with her.

Duggar and Joseph are not the only Duggar couple sharing an Instagram page. Josiah and Lauren Duggar and Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth both have joint Instagram pages.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC