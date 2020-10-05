Is 'Big Brother' on Tonight? Scheduling Update Amid NFL Switchup

✖

Show schedules are switching up as the coronavirus continues to play a role in today's society. Fans are use to seeing Big Brother three times a week, but on Sunday, the show was pushed to Monday night, along with two NFL games airing the same evening. Big Brother was pushed for this week only due to CBS Sunday Movie Nights.

The reality show's Twitter account made an announcement of the schedule change, along with details of Monday's games. Of course, show fans are eager to catch up on a new week following a triple elimination last week. As for scheduling the rest of the week, the popular CBS show will still air on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

In case you missed it, an update on the episode. It will still be on Monday, just after the game. #bb22 https://t.co/IuIPxRi8rV — Big Brother Access #BB22 (@bigbroaccess) October 4, 2020

As for Monday night football, the Patriots vs. Chiefs game was postponed from Sunday to Monday after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. "I NEVER WILL QUESTION GODs reasoning; just will always respond with, 'YES LORD'!!" he wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "I appreciate all the love, support, and WELL WISHES!! I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGS THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR!! #shineTHRUtheSHADE #notFORlikesJUSTforLIFE." This led the team to further more testing to make sure the virus had not spread to other teammates or coaching staff.

This means, the Patriots will have to move forward without Newton, which is a huge loss for the team since he's off to a very strong start. Currently, the Chiefs are arguably the strongest team in the NFL, picking right up where they left off from their Super Bowl win back in February, with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. Not only is Mahomes leading his team to victory, there are some very exciting things happening for him in his personal life after he got engaged to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews, then announcing that they were expecting their first child together.

Another team that's had several COVID-19 cases are the Tennessee Titans. As a result, the NFL will be conducting an investigation into coronavirus violations. According to ESPN, the NFL and NFL Players Association are investigating whether the Titans violated the league's COVID-19 protocols after 18 team members were diagnosed with it. As a result, their week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed. It's likely that the Titans could be punished if they were to find they did not follow the rules.