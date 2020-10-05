'Monday Night Football': How to Watch Patriots vs. Chiefs and Falcons vs. Packers

✖

NFL fans are in a for a treat as two games will be played tonight. This happened during Week 1 but was planned months in advance. This was a last-minute move as the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game was pushed back from Sunday afternoon. That game will kick off at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS. As for the original Monday Night Football game, Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers, that game will be seen on ESPN at 8:50 p.m. ET.

The reason the Patriots-Chiefs game was postponed was Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, which led to the team doing more testing to make sure there isn't an outbreak. On Sunday, Newton went to Instagram to thank his fans for the support they showed over the last 24 hours.

"I NEVER WILL QUESTION GODs reasoning; just will always respond with, 'YES LORD'‼️," Newton wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate all the love, support, and WELL WISHES‼️ I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGS THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR‼️ #shineTHRUtheSHADE #notFORlikesJUSTforLIFE." The Patriots left New England for Kansas City earlier today. The team will be without Newton, which is a big loss as he is off to a very strong start. As for the Chiefs, they are arguably the best team in the NFL as they picked up where they left off in February when they won the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are scoring points at a rapid pace thanks to QB Patrick Mahomes who has accomplished a lot this season including becoming Super Bowl MVP and being engaged to his longtime girlfriend.

Another team that is hot is the Packers who are also undefeated. They host the Atlanta Falcons who are looking for their first win of the year. The Falcons have been hot topic for a number of reasons. Fans feel the team should be 2-1 (or 3-0) based on the way they have played. However, the Falcons have trouble finishing games as they blew a 20-point lead against the Cowboys in Week 2 and a 16-point lead against the Chicago Bears last week. Now, the Falcons have to find a way to slow down Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games this season.