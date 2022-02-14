‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Return After Joe Gatto Departure, Adds Adult Swim Comedian

Impractical Jokers returns in April with a major celebrity guest star for its first episode back – comedian and actor Eric André. According to a report by Variety, the show’s first episode without departing cast member Joe Gatto will be “supersized,” and will be simulcast on TBS, TNT and TruTV all at once. It premieres on Saturday, April 2.

Impractical Jokers Season 10 will be the first since Gatto announced his departure on New Year’s Eve, though some fans are still hoping that was a joke. It will still feature Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano, and they will be joined by André for their first episode. André’s humor has been relatively similar throughout his career in productions like Adult Swim’s The Eric André Show, though perhaps with a more absurdist twist.

For those that missed the sad announcement at the time, Gatto posted his resignation from Impractical Jokers on Instagram on New Year’s Eve. He explained that his separation from his wife has made his home life complicated, and he wants to be sure he has everything figured out for his children before returning to work.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” Gatto wrote alongside a photo of himself smiling on stage. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Gatto assured fans that he believes the show will be just as funny without him. He wrote: “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

“To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers,” Gatto continued. He thanked fans for the opportunities the show afforded him, and concluded: “As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.”

Impractical Jokers Season 10 premieres on Saturday, April 2 on TBS, TNT and TruTV. Older episodes are streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.