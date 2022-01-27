‘Impractical Jokers’: HBO Max Adds New Episodes Amid Joe Gatto’s Exit

In the wake of Joe Gatto’s exit from Impractical Jokers, HBO Max has added new episodes of the series to its service. More specifically, HBO Max added episodes of Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4). This move comes shortly after it was reported that certain episodes of the comedy had been pulled from TV and HBO Max.

On Jan. 4, HBO Max added several episodes of Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes, which takes fan behind the pranks that the cast take part in on the TruTV series. This come after HBO Max recently removed many episodes from its service. Following the news that Gatto was both leaving Impractical Jokers and separating from his wife Bessy Gatto, Paste Magazine reported that TruTV already removed his name and “several episodes” with Gatto in “compromising situations” from TruTV’s site and HBO Max. TruTV did not comment on the news at the time.

Gatto shared on New Year’s Eve that he was stepping away from Impractical Jokers, which launched in 2011. The TV star also announced that he was separating from his wife Bessy, with whom he shares two young children. He wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself on stage, “Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.” He added, “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Gatto went on to thank his Impractical Jokers co-stars and good friends Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn, and James Murray and the production itself. The comedian continued, “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”