‘Impractical Jokers’ Season 10: Everything We Know

Just five months after its 17-epiosde ninth season came to an end, fans are already looking ahead to Impractical Jokers Season 10. The TruTV series was promised to be serving up more laughs and hilarious pranks when the cable channel picked the show up for a tenth season last year, and while few details have been teased, there are a few things we already know about Impractical Jokers Season 10, which could look a lot different due to the departure of one beloved member of The Tenderloins comedy troupe.

TruTV handed out a Season 10 renewal for the show, which follows long-time friends Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano as they play hilarious pranks and jokes on one another, in February as the show was in the midst of its ninth season. Fast forward nearly a year from that Season 10 renewal news, and Impractical Jokers underwent a massive shock, which has the potential to shake up Season 10, when Gatto announced on Dec. 31 that he would be exiting the group. In a “long and more-serious-than-usual note,” Gatto, a founding member of The Tenderloins, shared that he would “no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.” Gatto cited “some issues in my personal life,” sharing that he and his wife, Bessy Gatto, have separated, as the reason for his decision to step away from the show.

However, at this time it remains unclear if Gatto will appear in the upcoming 10th season. In a joint statement from the rest of The Tenderloins, it was said that “with the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

It seems likely that fan will ultimately have to wait and see if Gatto appears in the season until Season 10 premiered. Although an official Season 10 premiere date hasn’t yet been released, the show has historically premiered new seasons in the first quarter of the year, with new episodes rolling out beginning in February ever since Season 5. This means it is likely that fans can expect a new batch of episodes sometime next month if the show sticks to that model.

When TruTV announced the Impractical Jokers Season 10 renewal, it was also confirmed that the group of friends had struck a first-look deal with WarnerMedia to develop and produce original unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS and truTV as well as HBO Max. In a statement, the Tenderloin said they “absolutely love making Impractical Jokers and a big part of that is the support that WarnerMedia gives to us and our crazy ideas. To continue making Jokers while being given the opportunity to develop and produce other content for our beloved fans is a dream come true. That’s not hyperbole. We’re grateful and excited to an insane degree.” Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV, added, “we’re proud to be the home, where the guys can continue to flex their creative muscles, continue to evolve their comedy and build new IP that we can introduce into the larger WarnerMedia family.” It remains unclear how Gatto’s exit will affect this overall deal.