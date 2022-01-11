‘Impractical Jokers’: Joe Gatto Shares Career Update After Exiting the Show

Comedian Joe Gatto plans to hit the road later this month for a standup tour, despite the recent major changes in his life. On New Year’s Eve, Gatto, 45, announced he was leaving the TruTV series Impractical Jokers amid his split from wife Bessy Gatto. The former couple married in 2013 and they are parents to two children, daughter Milana, 6, and son Remo, 4.

Gatto’s first shows since he announced his surprising decision start on Jan. 21 in Appleton, Wisconsin. He has dates planned through May, with the tour ending on May 28 in Syracuse, New York. In an Instagram statement, Gatto said he had no idea his life would be changing so dramatically when he agreed to perform these shows, but decided performing would help him and his audience laugh during a serious time. Tickets for the shows are available on his website.

“When I committed to my upcoming series of shows starting in the Midwest this week, I obviously had no idea what life would look like at this moment,” Gatto wrote. “Regardless, we can all use some laughter and kindness right now, and I’ll therefore be keeping all of my dates. Excited to share some laughs with the fans in Iowa this weekend and all over the country in the weeks and months to come.”

On Dec. 31, Gatto shocked his fans by announcing he was leaving Impractical Jokers to focus on his personal life. Gatto and Bessy “decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,” Gatto wrote.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life,” Gatto continued, referring to his Impractical Jokers co-stars. “I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

Gatto went on to thank his fans for their support and their laughter. “Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves,” he wrote. “As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.”

Gatto is a co-founder of The Tenderloins, a comedy troupe with Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and James Murray. In 2011, they launched Impractical Jokers, a hidden camera improv show that launched in 2011. A tenth season, the first without Gatto, is now in development. The show spawned a franchise that includes three spinoffs, a Joey Fatone-hosted after-show, and a feature-length movie. There was even a U.K. adaptation that ran from 2012 to 2016. The show is available to stream on Apple TV and HBO Max.