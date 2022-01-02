‘Impractical Jokers’: Joe Gatto’s Exit Has Fans in Their Feelings

On Friday, comedian Joe Gatto announced that he is leaving the cast of Impractical Jokers, and fans show no signs of recovering anytime soon. Gatto has been a part of the prank show since its inception, but now he is stepping away to focus on family. Many felt that the news dampened their New Year’s Eve.

Gatto made an Instagram post on Friday revealing that he and his wife Bessy are separating, and explained that he needs an indefinite break from the show to focus on co-parenting their children. He assured fans that the show would go on and would still be great without him, writing: “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gatto concluded his post by writing: “As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.” However, so far there is no hint about what he has planned next. Based on his post, it sounds like he will be out of the public eye for a while.

Fans were heartbroken, and they weren’t shy about saying so. Here’s a look at the response to Gatto’s announcement on social media.

References

https://twitter.com/_alexhaa/status/1477150234417369093?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/ElectricEllie_/status/1477744628191346694?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many fans used screenshots, GIFs or clips from the show to sum up their responses to this news.

Memes

https://twitter.com/FrostedBlakes34/status/1477135822696726528?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/R0CKR0BSTER/status/1477129425808355331?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Others turned to more general memes to try and convey their heartbreak.

Betty White

https://twitter.com/ItsJohnny05/status/1477133573434097671?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/laughs_n_lyrics/status/1477125939213570051?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans conflated Gatto’s announcement with the other major piece of bad news in the entertainment industry on Friday – the passing of TV legend Betty White.

Comparisons

https://twitter.com/lyssdefillipo/status/1477132519975882752?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/lyssdefillipo/status/1477132519975882752?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans compared the idea of Impractical Jokers to all sorts of hyperbolic things, like bands without certain members or meals missing key ingredients.

New Year

https://twitter.com/kathleen_hanley/status/1477152550147268609?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Rejilliken/status/1477145090342719494?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Of course, for many fans the real tragedy of this announcement was the timing – they wondered how they were supposed to enjoy New Year’s Eve with this news looming over them.

Replacement

https://twitter.com/jellyjett/status/1477768687167881224?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Joking or otherwise, some fans began proposing replacements for Gatto.

Prank

https://twitter.com/iam_johnw2/status/1477139191981031425?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, some fans hoped that Gatto is not actually leaving the show afterall, and that this is just part of another elaborate prank. Unfortunately, there’s no indication that that’s the case so far.