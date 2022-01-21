‘I Am Jazz’ Star Jazz Jennings Meets With US Secretary of Education in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Jazz Jennings and her brother Griffen are bringing their Be Kind Bill to the U.S. Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of I Am Jazz, the two advocate for creating safe and affirming spaces for all students on a federal level, despite being a little nervous to be speaking to such a prominent politician.

“Mr. Cardona sets the policies for education in the United States,” Griffen tells the camera ahead of their virtual meeting. “So, having his ear is a very, very important step towards passing the federal Be Kind Bill.” Having just started law school, Griffen admits he’s “definitely a bit nervous to be having a conversation with someone this high up in the president’s Cabinet.”

Jazz explains to Cardona that she was bullied “a lot” in elementary school by both students and teachers. Recalling her embarrassment at being forced to use the nurse’s bathroom instead of the girl’s facilities, Jazz told Cardona she was also “on a kid level” called names and bullied by her fellow students. “That’s just tough,” Cardona sympathizes, as Jazz responds, “It is tough. And we just want everyone to live in a world where they can be free to be who they are.”

“That shouldn’t even be debatable in 2021,” Cardona assures, asking, “What would you like to see for schools across the country? Or what advice would you give me or educators across the country as we reopen schools?” Jazz then advocates for a program in all schools teaching administrators and teachers how to “treat kids with respect” on all levels.



“That’s a constant effort that we’re gonna do to make sure that our schools are welcoming environments,” Cardona tells her. “You know, at the Department of Education, I want you to know you have allies.” Asked how to promote kindness in schools, Cardona answers, “You know, we gotta start from scratch, right? You can’t wait for problems to happen to unlearn bad behavior and then teach good behavior, you gotta start with the foundation of acceptance, of learning about others. That has to be part of the DNA of the school. Be unapologetically you.”

“So, I just wanted to know what advice you have for people like us who just wanna create real change,” Jazz asks. Cardona notes, “You know, continue to advocate, continue to have conversations with those who are policymakers, with school leaders, keep doing what you’re doing, and know that I’m really proud of you, and students across the country should be proud of you too.” I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.