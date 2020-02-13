Jazz Jennings Says ‘Confidence Is Key’ as She Struts in a Bikini After Third Gender Confirmation Surgery

Jazz Jennings is strutting her stuff and declaring her confidence as the I Am Jazz star recovers from her third gender confirmation surgery. Sharing a video of herself absolutely slaying a photoshoot in a teal bikini and patterned sheer scarf, Jennings wrote, “Confidence is key.”

“Strutting into a new episode of [I Am Jazz] on [TLC] like…” she continued, promoting her TLC show’s all-new episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazz (@jazzjennings_) on Feb 11, 2020 at 1:13pm PST

The video had Jennings’ followers cheering her on. “So proud of you for embracing your body and loving yourself!” one person wrote. “Continue being confident.”

“Beautiful woman. Inside and out,” another added. “Love ya sis.”

It’s unclear if the video is a current one, as Jennings revealed on Feb. 4 that she had undergone a third surgery on her gender confirmation journey, one that was more based on her cosmetic appearance.

“I’m feeling so great after completing my third surgery!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “This third procedure was for cosmetics, and I’m super happy with the results. Thank you to everyone who has followed my journey and supported me along the way.”

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Jennings, whose surgeon, Dr. Marci Bowers, talked about the “very difficult surgical course” she had undergone thus far during a January episode of I Am Jazz.

“She had a very incredible first surgery — it went seemingly very well, but there were problems,” Bowers said. “And that prompted a second surgery, which I was not a part of, unfortunately.”

“Taking Jazz on as a patient for surgery, we knew it was going to be a one-of-a-kind surgery,” Dr. Jess Ting chimed in. “We don’t have the experience of having said we’ve done 50 of these. I was just not expecting her to have a complication as severe as what she did have.”

In December, Jennings showed off her scars from the surgeries on Instagram in a bathing suit photo, writing,”These are my scars on full display in #2019.”

“I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is,” she continued. “I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition.”

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images