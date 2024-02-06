Fox Morning Show Host Sentenced After DWI Arrest

Esteban Solis, the former co-host of Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban at the San Antonio-based Fox affiliate KABB, has been sentenced in his DWI case. After pleading no contest to a charge of driving while intoxicated on Nov. 17, Solis was sentenced to 12 months probation and also fined $700 and ordered to pay $420 in court costs, according to Bexar County court records, per the San Antonio Express-News.

The sentencing, first reported on Jan. 31, came nearly a year after Solis was taken arrested at around 1 a.m. local time on Feb. 1, 2023. The former daytime host was taken into police custody after rear-ending another vehicle near Loop 1604 and Culebra Road. The responding police officer said Solis was "slow in speech" and "swaying while standing still." My San Antonio reported that according to court records, the morning show host told police he had "two or three mixed drinks." He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Onetime TV host Esteban Solis gets a year's probation for DWI https://t.co/ZlUjGXBbDA — San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) January 31, 2024

The arrest marked Solis' second DWI arrest after he was previously arrested in 2006 on a DWI charge. A second DWI offense is a Class A Misdemeanor in Texas. MySA reported at the time that Solis could face a maximum fine of $6,000 and a maximum jail sentence of 12 months. He also faced a minimum three-day jail sentence and suspension of his driver's license.

At the time of his arrest, Solis had been co-hosting KABB's morning show Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban alongside Kimberly Crawford. Following his DWI charge, Solis was absent from the morning program and ultimately dropped from KABB. Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban simply became Daytime, with Crawford hosting solo. Esteban is also no longer listed on the station's roster of talent.

Esteban marked one of several San Antonio-based prominent figures to face a DWI charge over the past year. According to the San Antonio Express-News former KSAT-TV sports anchor Greg Simmons, KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas, University of Texas at San Antonio football star Joshua Cephus and Northside Independent School District trustee Karla Castillon Duran also recently faced DWI charges.