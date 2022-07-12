Rhea Ripley Speaks out Against Heinous Tweet About Her

Rhea Ripley was not happy with what a Twitter user had to say about her. The 25-year-old WWE Superstar noticed that the "fan" tweeted that Ripley "should be abused." This led to Ripley breaking character and letting the person know that it's not okay to attack her like that.

"Hi, Demi here…. Ya know, the real life human inside Rhea Ripley," she wrote. "Just wanted to point out that WRESTLERS & any form of ENTERTAINER is a real life human off screen. Don't wish harm on ANYONE. Don't wish for anyone to be BURIED. Don't wish for anyone to be FIRED. F'N disgrace."

Ripley is dealing with her share of challenges currently. The former Raw Women's Champion revealed that she's wearing a heart monitor after suffering a brain and jaw injury, per Wrestling News, the brain injury is believed to be concussion-related, and the jaw injury led to her having got get dental work done. Ripley has been out of action since the June 6 episode of WWE Raw. She was scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship earlier this month but was replaced by Carmella.

Ripley made her WWE debut in 2017 when she competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. In 2018, Ripley became part of the NXT UK brand and ended up winning the NXT UK Women's Championship. In 2019, Ripley moved to NXT and won the NXT Women's Championship. She moved to the main roster in 2021 and defeated Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Later that year, Ripley teamed with Nikki A.S.H. to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

"I'm very proud of how far the Women's Division has come," Ripley said in an interview with AusGamers earlier this year. "When I was in Australia watching it, they didn't get the time or the opportunities that we get today, but they were still fighting for it, every single Monday and Friday; fighting for their spots and what they were doing on TV and just really did pave the way for the Women's Division these days. And to see how far it has come over the last nine years… is absolutely insane. And I'm so proud of everyone and all the hard work they've put in."