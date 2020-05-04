Honey Boo Boo Scolded for ‘Cocaine Snorting’ Video After Mother Mama June’s Drug Arrest

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson learned quickly that even the best intentions can go awry in Friday's episode of Mama June: Family Crisis when the 14-year-old reality star pretended to snort cocaine on a Facebook Live session. While the reality star insisted she was simply trying to be funny, her older sister and guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, didn't find it amusing as their mother, Mama June Shannon, struggled with drugs following a 2019 crack cocaine arrest.

"Alana, seriously what the f— possessed you to do that?" Pumpkin shouted at her younger sister after the video quickly made headlines. "All this stuff going on with Mama and you're sitting here continuously f—ing doing stuff. It's not funny!" Meanwhile, Alana defended her stunt, saying, "It was a joke. Everyone is supposed to laugh about it. I mean, I wasn't trying to make fun of Mama's situation or anything."

Despite Alana's insistence that it was "simply a joke," she got a second scolding from June's manager, Gina, who FaceTimed the teen to let her know how serious things are. "This is ridiculous. What do you think you're doing?" she asked. "Why are you smiling? This is not funny! Some of your sponsorships have been calling us and emailing us trying to cancel with you. We've been trying to put out fires all morning."

Gina told Alana that while she knew she was "going through a lot right now" living with Pumpkin while June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, travel around the country follow their arrest, she "can't be doing things like that." Despite having the whole situation explained, Alana said immediately after the call that everyone was taking the situation too seriously.

"You're not taking it serious enough!" Pumpkin snapped back, explaining that the video has a second-hand effect of making her and her husband, Josh, look like bad parents, all while trying to fight off a custody battle in court with Alana's dad, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson and his wife Jennifer, who have been critical of the 20-year-old caring for her sister amid June's issues.

Pumpkin even feared that Alana's acting out could be a cry for help. "With Mama not going to rehab, Alana just doesn't want to talk to me like she normally does," she told the cameras. "And I'm just trying to figure out why she posted that stupid video." For more of the family's journey, watch Mama June: Family Crisis, airing Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.