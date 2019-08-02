Honey Boo Boo Pretends to Snort ‘Cocaine’ in Newly Released Video

Honey Boo Boo is making waves on social media after she pretended to snort an unknown substance in a Facebook Live video. In the clip published by TMZ, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 13, picked up a plastic knife and said she would need to take a break from answering fans’ questions.

“Tell me what’s f—ing next right now!” Honey Boo Boo yelled at her sister.

Then she mockingly pushed something around on the table, lined it up and pretended to snort it through her nose. The woman behind the camera, believed to be her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, reprimanded her.

“Alana, quit f—ing doing — don’t even f—ing mimic that on f—ing Live!” she yelled. “Don’t ever do that again.”

“What?!” Honey Boo Boo asked.

“What you just f—ing dead, act like a f—ing idiot on Live. That’s why you don’t go Live on your f—ing Instagram,” Pumpkin retorted.

The two sisters are reportedly living together, according to TMZ, in the midst of their mother, “Mama June” Shannon’s arrest for crack cocaine possession with boyfriend Geno Doak. In July, Pumpkin shared a few photos of the sisters having a good time despite the drama. Pumpkin, 19, is married to Joshua Efird, with whom she shares a daughter.

Honey Boo Boo officially started her first day of high school on Thursday, Pumpkin revealed to her followers on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the reality star looking excited and a little nervous, Pumpkin wrote a sweet message to her younger sister.

“Well everyone my little sister/ daughter is going to be a freshman in high school starting tomorrow morning,” Pumpkin wrote with several crying emojis. “Where has the time gone? So excited to be going through this big adventure with you [heart emojis] love you bunches Atlanta (sic).”

Both sisters have had a tough couple of months amid their mother’s legal drama. Despite a planned intervention for Mama June, a video surfaced last month of a seemingly intoxicated Doak crashing his car into the family’s home. Alana’s earnings from her work on TV, including Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, have been placed in an account her mother cannot access, reported TMZ last month.

“We’re told the family is deeply concerned Mama June might try to use her daughter’s assets to fund her gambling and alleged drug habit,” the report read at the time. “So they want to make sure Honey Boo Boo’s money is protected.”