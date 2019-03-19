Mama June’s Crack Cocaine Arrest: Everything We Know

Mama June Shannon was arrested on drug charges last week, and fans are still trying to make sense of the strange story.

Shannon — known to reality TV fans as Honey Boo Boo‘s mother, Mama June — was taken into custody on Wednesday at a gas station in Macon County, Alabama. According to a report by The Blast, the police were called due to an alleged domestic dispute between the couple, and when the police arrived they found drugs and paraphernalia on both parties.

The arrest made waves over the weekend, as fans tried to determine what exactly was going on with the reality star. It did not hurt that it came just two days before the premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 3.

This is not the first time Shannon has faced legal trouble, especially when it comes to her love life. In fact, run-ins with the law helped get Here Comes Honey Boo Boo canceled, as in 2014 reports surfaced that Shannon was dating Mark McDaniel, a convicted sex offender.

McDaniel was convicted of aggravated child molestation of an 8-year-old in 2004. Shannon’s eldest daughter, Anna, later revealed that she herself had been McDaniel’s victim. McDaniel is a registered sex offender in Georgia.

The story ultimately led TLC to cancel Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and now fans are worried about Shannon yet again. Here is a look at the new scandal rocking the Shannon family.

Felony Possession

Cops on the scene searched both 39-year-old Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak. They found crack cocaine on Shannon along with drug paraphernalia which reportedly showed residue from the illicit drug. She was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Doak, meanwhile, was charged with domestic violence and harassment, as well as felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Search and Seizure

Doak readily admitted that he had a needle in his pocket while police were arresting him. He told the officer: “I don’t want you to get sticked or nothing.”

The couple were driving in Shannon’s own SUV. Inside, police found white powder which she reportedly admitted was crack cocaine on the scene. On her person, Shannon reportedly had $1,340 hidden in her bra.

Domestic Dispute

According to TMZ, Doak and Shannon were still actively fighting when police arrived. Police got a call about two people fighting at the gas station, and when they arrived they witnessed enough violence with their own eyes to put cuffs of Doak.

Murder Threat

On the scene, officers reportedly even heard Doak threaten to murder his girlfriend. Doak has a long criminal history, including jail time served for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Mama June’s Account

Shortly after the arrest, leaked audio revealed Shannon disputing major parts of the story circulating, including the presence of crack cocaine. The clip featured Shannon claiming that the arrest was simply a DUI, complicated by the fact that she did not have her license with her.

“I’m being straight-up, he goddamn, it’s a DUI dude,” Shannon said. “We were sitting in the damn parking lot and the goddamn cop car came behind, and goddamn they came and got us. And goddamn, they detained me because, goddamn, I didn’t have no damn license. First they couldn’t prove who the f— I was.”

This account clashes directly with the police report, obtained by TMZ.

Possible Penalties

Shannon could reportedly face up to one year in jail for the charges. There is no word on Doak’s punishment yet, though the reports have said little about the details of the domestic dispute.

Ignored Separation Order

Meanwhile, police ordered Doak to stay away from Shannon after the arrest, which he immediately ignored.

The couple was spotted together at a casino over the weekend. Witnesses said they arrived around 3 a.m. and stayed late.

The Relationship

Shannon and Doak’s relationship has been a driving part of her show, Mama June: From Not to Hot on We TV. Shannon’s family is reportedly concerned about the tumultuous romance, and feels that it may put 13-year-old Alana in danger.

Sources said Shannon’s family feels that she is “putting herself at risk” with Doak, and that it is unfair to drag Alana along into the situation.