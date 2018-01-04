See Honey Boo Boo React to Mama June’s Breaking Wind Story

Mama June may have lost 300 pounds, but she hasn’t lost her sense of humor!

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star and her 12-year-old daughter Honey Boo Boo (real name Alana Thompson) opened up about some of their most recent laughs, splurges and face palms in an interview with PEOPLE Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the former child star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo asks her mom (real name June Shannon) when the last time she laughed so hard she cried was, the 38-year-old’s answer had her preteen rolling her eyes.

“When my boyfriend shot a firecracker out of his a–,” Mama June replies.

Moving on from that interesting anecdote, Honey Boo Boo reveals that her last big splurge was when she went to Sephora “and spent like $500 on makeup.”

The interview continued down it’s gross-out path when Mama June was asked to recount her last “embarrassing” experience.

“Has to be yesterday in the hotel lobby of The W, when I farted and people were behind me,” the mother of four said. “But I think the people were more embarrassed than I was.”

Honey Boo Boo, grimacing, pauses after her mom’s answer, before ending the interview with an “OK!”

Despite her open flatulence, Mama June has snagged herself a mystery man after losing all that weight.

“He’s my rock and my best friend,” she told Page Six. We’re together 24 hours a day. I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything.“

“We can just chill at the house, or chill with the kids, or just go to the store. I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she continued.

Mama June also added that her new man “had no idea who I was” when they first met, but, coincidentally, his kids did. “And that’s what I like about it. We grew up in the same town but didn’t know one another. He doesn’t care about me being famous, or anything about it. He’s having fun with it,” Shannon said.

She added that falling into a new relationship was much tougher than she thought it would be, after her and her girls being burned by so many failed beaus in the past.

“It’s just been me and the girls for so long, and we’ve been though a lot,” she said. “It’s hard to be able to trust somebody, and it was a lot of walls that he had to break down with me and the girls, honestly.”

Photo: PEOPLE TV