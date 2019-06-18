Honey Boo Boo Not Moving Back in With Mama June Until Geno Doak Leaves

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is refusing to move back in with her mother, “Mama June” Shannon, until she breaks things off with her boyfriend Geno Doak.

According to sources close to the Toddlers and Tiaras alum, Thompson is adamant that she will not step foot back into her mother’s house until Doak, who has notably made headlines recently for a string of worrying incidents, is out of the picture.

TMZ‘s sources alleged that Doak being in the picture is a “nonstarter” for Thompson, who is urging her mother to break up with Doak and enter rehab.

As was previously reported, Thompson has been staying with her 19-year-old sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, who has been acting as the “de facto guardian” to the reality star since Shannon’s March arrest for possession of crack cocaine.

The living arrangements have reportedly been going on for months, with sources claiming that Shannon “rarely see her family these days” and her daughters have chosen to distance themselves from their mother because they know she is going through a tough time and want to avoid “drama.”



During a recent episode of WE tv’s Mama June: From Hot to Not, Thompson had told her mother during an intervention that she was afraid to return home.

“Do you not understand that I’m staying with my sister and that’s not by choice?” the 13-year-old said. “I swear to god, Mama, it’s not by choice.”

“Mama, I would love to come home and stay with you — tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” she continued. “I’m not even going to lie to you. I’m scared to stay at your house.”

The family drama comes amid a troubling time for Shannon, who was arrested alongside Doak at an Alabama gas station in March. The arrest came after Doak allegedly threatened to kill Shannon, which prompted a bystander to call police.

After arriving at the scene, authorities searched their vehicle, and Shannon was arrested for felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe, while Doak, in addition to charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, was also charged with domestic violence.

After the arrest, a judge ordered Doak to stay away from Shannon, though the couple have frequently been spotted together, including a recent incident at Shannon’s house during which an intoxicated Doak crashed his SUV into the garage.