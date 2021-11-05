‘Honey Boo Boo’ Explains Current State of Relationship With ‘Mama June’ After ‘Masked Singer’ Reveal

Alana “Honey Boo-Boo” Thompson may have spent this latest episode of The Masked Singer together with her mother “Mama June” Shannon, but the young reality star shares the relationship between the two hasn’t completely healed just yet. “I feel like right now, we’re definitely working on us and trying to fix the relationship,” Alana told Entertainment Tonight of the continued issues between her and her mother. “I don’t feel like it’s 110 percent fixed, but it’s definitely getting there, that’s for sure.”

Mama June continued, adding that she recently moved closer to the family while they continue to film Mama June: Road to Redemption and tries to see her kids “every day.” “We see a lot of each other during production, because we film five days a week, and so, I live probably 15 minutes from there now,” June explained.

Mama June and Alana were recently unmasked as the big Beach Ball on the show, which was an experience that June described as “very emotional.” “It was kinda great that it was coming from our 10-year anniversary of being on reality TV, that happened Oct. 12 of this year, just last month and now we’re on The Masked Singer, which is huge for both of us because Alana did Dancing With the Stars, and for us, it’s one of the biggest things that we’ve done in our career,” the 42-year-old reality TV star shared. “So, I’m hoping that with everybody seeing that, we can do more projects similar to this one.”

“Inside the beach ball, it was hot, it was very dark. I could barely see where I was moving the beach ball too. I could not really understand in the first place, why we were in a big beach ball, there was not very much singing space, like I had eyeballs but I could barely see out of them because they had stuff on them,” Alana explained of the mechanics behind their costume. “It was very challenging but we got it done.”

“What it meant, was Alana had to steer around, because we tried to put me in the front and I am blind, and we almost went off the stage a couple of times,” June revealed. I could not turn it the right way. So Alana was like, ‘Let me sit in front.’” Alana continued, “I mean, it was scary because if we would have gone off the stage it was like, I did not know where we were going really. I knew we were going to be on stage, a rolling beach ball.”