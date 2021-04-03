'Home Town' Stars Ben and Erin Napier Embark on Massive 'Takeover' Makeover of Town in Sneak Peek

✖

Home Town hosts Ben and Erin Napier are back with a new special event series, Home Town Takeover. In the series, the Napiers will head to Wetumpka, Alabama, and work on renovating twelve major locations around town, including restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers’ market, and an entire downtown street in the hopes of revitalizing the small town for generations to come.

HGTV just released a sneak peek clip for Takeover and the classic Napier charm is on display. The six-episode series is truly a distillation of the Napier ethos of "make something good today," and there are sure to be some surprises along the way. There is a raft of HGTV celebrity guests on board to lend their talents to Wetumpka, including Eddie Jackson; Randy Fenoli; Tamara Day; Steve Ford; Wendell Holland; Dave and Jenny Marrs; Ty Pennington; Jasmine Roth; Mina Starsiak Hawk; and Jon-Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin. Plus, rock star Sheryl Crow will lend her talents to a main street concert celebration.

Wetumpka was selected by HGTV out of 5,000 submissions representing 2,600 towns from around the United States, and was picked due to the town's resilience in the face of economic and natural disasters. "Home Town Takeover will inspire small towns across America because it will show them the impact that neighbors, local leaders and a few friends working together can have on their community, Jane Latman, president, HGTV, said in a press release. "We’ve seen the power of that in Laurel and we want to spark that same change in more small towns."

"It’s too bad that small towns are so often undervalued because you can live a beautiful life in them," Erin said in a statement. "People really want to believe in a bright future in the place where they live, but rebuilding a town is no small feat. It takes every member of that community using their gifts and skills coming together to make a difference."

Making over an entire town is an ambitious project, but the Napiers seem to be more than up to the task. The series will premiere on Sunday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and will also be available to stream on discovery+ beginning May 2.