'Home Town' Stars Ben and Erin Napier Make Over Whole Town in New HGTV Series

Home Town's Ben and Erin Napier are taking their skills and their heart outside the limits of Laurel, Mississippi for the new HGTV series Home Town Takeover. In the six-episode special series premiering Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and discovery+, the Napiers take on their biggest challenge yet — making over the entire town of Wetumpka, Alabama.

Ben and Erin will need all the help they can get to take "make something good today" to a whole new level as they take on 12 major renovations all over the small Alabama town, including restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers’ market, and even a whole downtown street. Their goal: breathe new life into the community for years to come. Helping with their journey will be a number of celebrity guests, including Sheryl Crow, Eddie Jackson, Randy Fenoli, Tamara Day, Steve Ford, Wendell Holland, Dave and Jenny Marrs, Ty Pennington, Jasmine Roth, Mina Starsiak Hawk, and Jon-Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin.

"It’s too bad that small towns are so often undervalued because you can live a beautiful life in them,” Erin said in HGTV's announcement. "People really want to believe in a bright future in the place where they live, but rebuilding a town is no small feat. It takes every member of that community using their gifts and skills coming together to make a difference."

"That’s what we’re here to do with every project,' added Ben. "It is a massive task and we’re so thankful our HGTV and Discovery family were so inspired by Wetumpka’s story that they wanted to come and be a part of this enormous undertaking. It’s going to be awesome."

Subscribers to discovery+ will get a special preview of the second episode of Home Town Takeover, which will be available to stream beginning May 2, with new episodes dropping early each Sunday on the streaming network. HGTV is also giving excited fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Home Town Takeover with the digital series Road to the Takeover, premiering on Sunday, April 25, which follows host Jason Pickens as he introduces viewers to Wetumpka and gives some first looks at a few of the renovations. Tales from the Takeover, which will air each Monday beginning May 3, will give fans some extra time with Ben and Erin as they give more of their perspective on each episode of Home Town Takeover. Both shows will air on HGTV's Facebook, IGTV and on HGTV.com.