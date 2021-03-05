'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Shares Update on Daughter After Playground Accident

✖

HGTV stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier's 3-year-old daughter Helen is one step closer to being completely healed! More than a month after the toddler broke her left leg in a scary playground accident, the Home Town parents shared the exciting news that their daughter is now cast-free! Erin made the announcement while showing off her family’s fun weekend adventure.

Over the weekend, the HGTV home renovation personality took to Instagram with an adorable photo showing off the new friend little Helen had just made. In the post, Helen, whose face wasn’t shown, got up close with a dolphin at the Mississippi Aquarium, the two unlikely friends seemingly getting along splendidly. Erin joked that her daughter is just as "good at making new friends" as her husband. The adorable post drew up plenty of comments, with one inquiring about Helen's leg injury status. Erin was eager to share that the "cast is off, and she's in a boot and doing great." The 3-year-old isn't completely in the clear yet, though, as there is "still no walking allowed for a few more weeks."

News that Helen is now cast free sparked a round of cheers from fans, who have sent the toddler well wishes ever since Erin revealed in late January that she broke both her tibia and fibula after she "stepped wrong at the end of a slide." Responding to the most recent health update, one follower said it was "great news," with another assuring that the toddler is "going to be up and walking very soon!" Another expressed hope that "those no walking weeks will fly by for her," with somebody else adding that "kids are so resilient." Another fan also expressed their excitement when writing, "so happy to hear she is mending and on her way to running and playing soon."

After suffering the injury, Helen had to undergo a procedure to rebreak and reset her leg bones. She was then spotted sporting a bright pink full leg cast for several weeks across Erin's Instagram posts. Although the toddler "found all sorts of ways to get around the house without walking," Erin admitted that it was taking a toll and herself and her husband, joking that when the cast finally came off, she and Ben's "blown discs can finally begin to recover from lugging her and her 10 lb. leg upstairs and to the potty for a month." She also joked that the family was running on empty, sharing Jackson Browne's "Running On Empty" to her Instagram Story when revealing on Feb. 22 that Helen was in the final days of cast wearing.