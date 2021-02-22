'Home Town': Erin Napier Shares Update on Daughter Helen's Broken Leg Recovery

✖

A month after her daughter broke both her tibia and fibula during a playground accident, Home Town's Erin Napier is sharing some good news about daughter Helen’s recovery. The HGTV renovation star took to Instagram Sunday with the latest update on her toddler, revealing that little Helen now has just days left with the bright pink cast that has made getting around difficult.

Napier, who shares Helen with husband Ben Napier, shared the exciting news with fans in a post to her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her daughter's tiny foot in the worn cast. With Jackson Browne's "Running On Empty" playing, Napier quipped that the song perfectly symbolized her family at the moment. She said they were running on empty as they counted down the days to Tuesday "when this cast finally comes off and our blown discs can finally begin to recover from lugging her and her 10 lb. leg upstairs and to the potty for a month." Ben, meanwhile, celebrated the occasion on his own Instagram Story, where he shared his wife's post with the caption, "We are almost there!!"

Little Helen has been donning the bright pink cast ever since mid-January when a trip to the playground resulted in a trip to the hospital. In a Jan. 21 post, Napier revealed Helen broke her tibia and fibula after she "stepped wrong at the end of a slide." The injury required more than just a cast, as the mom of one later shared in an update that doctors had to "rebreak" her daughter's leg to fix the injury.

"It took a procedure with general anesthesia, rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi, but my baby girl finally felt great today," she wrote at the time, also sharing a photo of her daughter with her cast.

Amid her recovery, Helen has been met with well wishes "from around the world," including from fellow HGTV families. In late January, Napier shared a photo of the card her daughter received from Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. The note, which you can see by clicking here, read, "Dear Helen, We hope you get to feeling better soon! We wanted to send you a few things we hope cheer you up." It went on to read that the Gaines’ 2-year-old son Crew "wanted to send you his favorite fishing set too!"