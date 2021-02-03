'Home Town': Ben Napier Says Daughter Helen Received 'Incredibly Thoughtful' Gifts Amid Recovery

✖

Home Town star Ben Napier is giving fans another update on his 3-year-old daughter Helen's healing process and thanking fans and friends who've sent something to the young lady while she recovers. "A lot of you have sent incredibly thoughtful and sweet gifts for Helen. We are so grateful!" he said in a new Instagram post featuring a small salami selection. "I’m sorry, @thesonias and @wrightthompsonbooks, but Helen didn’t like the salami. I guess I’ll have to eat it?" he joked.

Fans sent supportive messages along to the family in the comment section. "Prayers for little Helen and her mom & dad I know it's tough on all of you," someone wrote. "Oh the sacrifices we parents must make! lol praying for quick healing for your sweet little one!" another said. Among the gifts received from fans and family, Chip and Joanna also sent the young toddler a get well soon card. Written on a stationary with the couple's names, the note said, "Dear Helen, We hope you get to feeling better soon! We wanted to send you a few things we hope cheer you up." mom Erin shared a snap of daughter Helen with the letter, thanking the family for their kind words. "Thank you for thinking of our baby," she said.

The young toddler recently broke her tibia and fibula in a park accident after stepping at the wrong end of a slide. "So thankful to have @scotsman.co beside me (and sharing nights on the floor by her crib) when parenting during a pandemic gets even more nerve racking," mom Erin Napier said in her post.

Erin Napier gave the last update. "It took a procedure with general anesthesia, rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi, but my baby girl finally felt great today," Napier wrote, sharing intimate details on the child's procedure and her current condition on Instagram. "Dr. Kosko at @southernbonehattiesburg worked a miracle for Helen yesterday (and Higgy the tiger didn’t hurt, thank you for that @sullivangrams and @therealrachelsullivan). She’s gotten well wishes from around the world and wanted me to tell y’all: 'Thank you for checking on me!'"