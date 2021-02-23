'Home Town': Erin Napier Reveals When Daughter's Cast Comes off After Playground Accident

✖

Home Town star Erin Napier recently gave her followers an update on her daughter's injury weeks after she broke her tibia and fibula during a playground accident. On her Instagram Story, she shared when her daughter, Helen, will be able to take the cast off. Napier originally told her fans in late January that her 3-year-old daughter suffered a leg injury.

According to Napier, Helen will be able to have her cast removed on Tuesday. The HGTV personality noted that she and her husband, Ben Napier, have been waiting for this moment, as they have been struggling a bit as they take care of their daughter as she recovered. She wrote, alongside a photo of her little one's leg wrapped up in a pink cast, "us, making it to Tuesday when this cast finally comes off and our blown discs can finally begin to recover from lugging her and her 10 lb. leg upstairs and to the potty for a month." Napier also included a song alongside the Instagram Story post to indicate how she and her husband have been feeling, as she wrote the message alongside Jackson Browne's track, "Running on Empty."

On Jan. 21, Napier shared that her daughter suffered from a serious injury following a playground incident. The Home Town star explained that she and Helen were having "a fun day at the park" when her daughter "stepped wrong at the end of the slide." Napier expressed her gratitude for having her husband "beside" her "when parenting during a pandemic gets even more nerve-racking." She also thanked him for "sharing nights on the floor by" their daughter's crib as she recovered from the injury. The HGTV personality later shared even more details about her daughter's injury and recovery, noting that doctors actually had to rebreak her leg in order to set it correctly in order to heal.

"It took a procedure with general anesthesia, rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi, but my baby girl finally felt great today," Napier wrote, sharing details about the exact extent of Helen's injured leg. "Dr. Kosko at [southernbonehattiesburg] worked a miracle for Helen yesterday (and Higgy the tiger didn’t hurt, thank you for that [sullivangrams] and [therealrachelsullivan]). She’s gotten well wishes from around the world and wanted me to tell y’all: 'Thank you for checking on me!'"