'Home Town' Stars Erin and Ben Napier Reveal They're Expecting a Baby Girl

Erin and Ben Napier have been teasing the very special episode of Home Town for weeks on social media, and Sunday's episode confirmed it two-fold. As was shared all in one scene on the "very special" episode, Erin and Ben Napier are expecting another child. They're also purchased the Pearson home from NBC's This is Us. The episode was not shared early on streaming, with Erin confirming on Twitter that "it’s an extra special episode so it’s airing along with the live broadcast tonight."

The Napier's guests on Sunday's episode of Home Town is close to home: Ben's younger brother, Jesse, and his wife, Lauren, making it a family affair. "This is a special weekend for #nationalsiblingday! Tomorrow night, #HGTVHomeTown will feature my little brother, Jesse, and his lovely wife, Lauren," Ben wrote on Instagram. "It’s a house that we’ve wanted them to find since the first time he met her. I love all my brothers. We all did better than we deserve in the wife department. Y’all be sure to watch!"

With the episode not available to stream early, fans have been speculating over what the big reveal would be, and fans have had babies on the brain ever since Jesse announced Lauren's pregnancy on Valentine's Day.

But in the end, a fresh pregnancy announcement was on the books and fans were surprised by the situation. Napier confirmed the news on Instagram, delighting viewers in the process.

"By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums. Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends," Napier wrote alongside a video on her social media. Last spring, I put away the changing table supplies because I no longer had an infant. I put it away in the guest room closet and then I cried because I thought how lonesome Helen must feel up there in her crib beside an empty room every night. A few weeks later, I watched my daddy and his brother standing at my grandmother’s graveside. Two men with many differences strengthened each other. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen."

Napier continued writing, noting how they were thinking of their future and the future of their daughter, having that family to stand alongside, including her soon-to-be born cousin. "Even in our celebrating, I’m thinking of the would-be parents waiting for their own babies. For many it can be such a long and difficult journey and I pray for strength for you if that’s where you are. God answers in His own time, not ours, awfully hard as that can be. Sending so much love to y’all today."

Congrats to the couple. Check out their exclusive announcement over at PEOPLE, including new photos of the bundle of joy they're expecting. It's the kind of heartfelt moment that really drives Home Town up the list for fans.