‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Shares Steamy Photo of Wife Erin: ‘Smokeshow’

Home Town‘s Ben Napier is still hyping up wife Erin Napier after two decades together.

The HGTV star, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of his “smokeshow” wife relaxing poolside. In the shot, taken with a 35mm lens, Erin can be seen lounging in her swimsuit on a pool chair, looking at her husband through her shades.

Home Town fans were quick to compare the picture to a “vintage photo of a movie star,” calling it “very Palm Beach” and “old school Hollywood” in the comment section.

Others praised the couple’s connection with one another. “I love how you guys love each other,” one person wrote. “Your girls are growing up learning what love really is.”

Erin and Ben, who are parents to daughters Helen, 7, and Mae, 4, first met in 2004 when they were students at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, and they tied the knot just four years later in 2008.

Last month, Erin shut down false rumors that she and Ben were heading for divorce, writing on her Instagram Story on July 7, “Can’t believe I even have to say this but NO, the click bait articles that we are splitting up are not real, y’all.” She added, “They are AI generated in India or something and don’t even make any kind of sense. Y’all are smarter than this.”

hgtv

In a second Story post, Erin continued, “And please don’t ask about it in front of our babies. They don’t understand what ‘online fake news’ means and it’s upsetting.”

Erin previously shared the secret to maintaining her marriage while working with her husband on Home Town.

“We get a lot of questions about our marriage because we work together. How we get along, find family time, keep the romance alive and all that…” she wrote on Instagram on March 29, adding that the “best way to find happiness in your marriage is to serve one another. Never stop talking. Pray together. Show each other so much grace. Be on the same team.” She added, “We only have 20 years of practice, and we are not experts, but it’s worked for us every time.”