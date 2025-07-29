‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Dealing With Painful Injury

Ben Napier is dealing with the remnants of a sports injury he suffered years ago. The Home Town star’s wife, Erin Napier, revealed such in a recent Instagram post.

Erin shared a video of Ben receiving a special treatment. She says it’s due to an ankle injury.

“stemwave is a thing that exists and it’s somehow actually helping @scotsman.co’s ankle he destroyed playing basketball years ago,” she captioned a video posted to Instagram. “his ortho doc says he needs an ankle replacement it’s so eaten up with arthritis now, but my big brother and this magic machine at @optimal_performance_pt has taken his pain from a 12 to a 4. WHAT IS THIS VOODOO? have yall heard of this? ps. not sponsored, just amazed.”

The Napiers have seemingly been sparred from recent HGTV series cancellations. Multiple shows, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer saw their shows axed. Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott’s shows have also been sparred, with their newest show, Chasing the West, premiering on July 30.

Amid the cancellations, the Napiers revealed they pitched were thinking of a new series. “I am at work, it’s demo day, and it is so, so hot and so sweaty,” Erin said in a Thursday, June 26, Instagram video. “And I was thinking how fun it would be if we also made a show where Ben and I sit in a dark movie theater like Mystery Science Theater [3000].”

Per Erin, the series would feature them talking “about the houses and the set design and why these characters live in these rooms and these houses and what it says about the character.”

According to HGTV stars’ response to the cancellations, it was a shocker. Egypt Sherrord and Mike Jackson of Married to Real Estate say they learned their show was axed after four successful seasons after returning from a family vacation.