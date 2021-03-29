'Home Town': Erin Napier Shares Sweet Season 2 Throwback Snap With Husband Ben

✖

Erin and Ben Napier are currently in the middle of their fifth season of the HGTV renovation show Home Town, and that fact is making Erin more than a little nostalgic. She posted a throwback pic of the couple on her Instagram account from behind the scenes of filming season two of the series. "Season 2 feels like a million years ago slash last year," she wrote.

The Napiers tend to share quite a bit of their lives on social media, including the highs and lows of parenting their 3-year-old daughter, Helen. Erin recently shared about a "breakthrough" that she had with Helen, opening up about transparency in disciplinary practices. She found that when she reasoned with her toddler, the situation got a lot less tense.

"After a long and honestly difficult trip to Florida (time changes with a tired toddler! spring break crowds!) I began to realize the most important toddler parenting I can do is so simple but not actually intuitive and I feel like I should share it in case it’s useful for someone else," Napier wrote about the situation. "I’ve always defaulted to quickly stopping her when she’s doing something wrong, saying 'no ma’am, that’s not nice!' ... and that was it. I left her hanging without giving her feedback on WHY or how to FIX IT. She gets jealous of her baby cousin who was crawling across her floor palette 'messing up my blankets!!!' — it’s not enough to tell her to stop being mean, I told her 'Helen, she might want to snuggle with you! Don’t be mean to Lottie, give her a hug and see if she wants to share it with you!' ... and she smiled and reached out for a hug and said 'come here little baby girl!'

"Breakthrough. Every correction must come with a lesson," Napier shared. "Imagine if your boss told you 'No! I don’t like how you’re doing this!' without any other feedback. I think we take for granted that social cues came naturally and we just knew what to say and do, but we didn’t. Thanks, mama, for teaching me before I could remember it!"

