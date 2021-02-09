'Home Town': Erin Napier Shares New Update on Daughter Alongside Adorable Snap

✖

Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier's 3-year-old daughter Helen is still on the path to recovery after suffering a broken leg. A month after revealing that little Helen had suffered a break to both her tibia and fibula during a playground accident, Erin took Instagram Monday to give fans an adorable update on her daughter’s condition, revealing that Helen is "doing great."

In the post, the HGTV star highlighted a sweet father-daughter bonding moment between Helen and Ben in a gallery of images. In the first of two photos, the toddler could be seen held in Ben’s arms as he made a silly face. In the second image, Helen sweetly cuddled up to her dad, with Erin revealing that they were doing a little pretend play and Helen "is Belle and he is Beast 'but no horns.'" In both images, Helen's full bright pink leg cast was visible. Erin told fans her daughter's "leg is doing great!" Although the cast has made maneuvering a little more difficult, she added that Helen has "found all sorts of ways to get around the house without walking!"

The post marked the latest health update on the 3-year-old, who required surgery after "a fun day at the park" ended with a trip to the hospital. Erin first opened up about her daughter's health scare on Jan. 21, revealing that Helen "stepped wrong at the end of a slide," which resulted in "a fully broken tibia and fibula." Days later, Erin revealed that the toddler had to undergo surgery to fix the break. In an Instagram post, she told her 855,000 followers that "it took a procedure with general anesthesia, rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi." At the time, she said her daughter "finally felt great today" and extended her thanks to Dr. Kosko, who she said "worked a miracle for Helen yesterday."

As Helen continues down the road to recovery, she has been surrounded by messages of support from Home Town fans. After Erin first revealed the toddler's injury, many people flocked to the comments section, with one person writing, "wishing for a speedy recovery sweet girl." Those well wishes have continued on all of the updates on Helen's health, with the most recent update spurring responses including, "so happy to hear she's improving. Wonderful news!!" Another person added, "so happy to see she's healing well and dealing with a challenging situation."

With the messages pouring in, Erin has extended her gratitude to fans. On her Jan. 26 update, she wrote that Helen has "gotten well wishes from around the world and wanted me to tell y'all: 'Thank you for checking on me!'" New episodes of Home Town air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV, with new episodes also appearing on discovery+. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for all the latest updates on the Napiers, Home Town, and all things HGTV!