‘Home Town’: Erin Napier Reveals Huge Season 6 Update

Erin and Ben Napier have their hammers out and are back on the ground in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi for another season of their popular HGTV series Home Town. Just months after Season 5 wound to a close, the couple shared on social media that filming on Home Town Season 6 is officially underway, generating plenty of excitement among fans.

Erin was first to share the news when she took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 4 with a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Season 6 production. The mom of two — she and her husband share daughters Helen and Mae, their youngest — shared an image showing herself and Ben holding a clapperboard teasing it was “take 1” of a “house tour” in the upcoming sixth season. She shared in the caption, “[Home Town], day one of season SIX,” and thanked viewers “for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. thank you times a million!!”

Given the show’s popularity, with HGTV president Jane Latman previously revealing that the series “delivers great ratings in all key demos, season after season,” news that work on Season 6 is officially underway sparked plenty of reactions from fans. In the comments section of Erin’s post, one fan shared that they are “so excited,” with another viewer adding, “love this show.” Somebody else commented, “Yay!!! Can’t wait,” with another person dubbing Erin’s update “great news.”

Originally premiering on HGTV back in 2016, Home Town follows the Napiers as they tackle revitalizing historic properties in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. The network picked the show up for a sixth season back in early August, with Latman saying at the time, “Home Town is not just about renovations, it’s about the power of community… the inspirational message about neighbors working together, as well as Ben and Erin’s enthusiastic fans, that have helped HGTV build yet another breakout franchise.”

In addition to the 20-episode Home Town Season 6, fans will also be treated to a new season of spinoff series Ben’s Workshop. The show, which debuted on the discovery+ streaming app in January 2021, follows Ben as he crafts new projects with famous friends. HGTV has not, however, announced plans for a second season of Home Town Takeover, which aired earlier this year as a limited series. Home Town Season 6 does not yet have a premiere date.