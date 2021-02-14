'Home Town': Erin Napier Reveals Romantic Valentine's Weekend Dinner With Husband Ben

✖

Home Town's Erin Napier and Ben Napier are one of our favorite HGTV couples, and we love seeing their relationship thrive as they work together on renovations. However, their sweet dynamic continues off-screen, as well. If you want proof of this, look no further than Erin's latest Instagram photo, which showcases how the pair is celebrating Valentine's Day weekend in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

In a Saturday evening photo, Erin revealed a romantic dinner she and her husband shared. Elliot Bell of Laurel restaurant Bird Dog Cafe prepared the meal for the couple, and they transformed a space in their home into New York City. The Home Town stars dined together as their daughter Helen snoozed upstairs. Erin described it as "a dream date for the introverted."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

Erin also shared another sweet post about life with Ben on Thursday. Alongside a selfie of her and her husband wear face shields, she opened up about their initial life plans from years ago. It was what Ben called the "infinity plan,” which involved the couple leaving Laurel, not getting married and not having children. "We took every preparation, every opportunity to make these things happen," she wrote.

However, those plans obviously played out very differently. "Not a single one of these life goals happened," Erin wrote. "And I found that when things didn’t work out, God took the pieces and put them together in this far more creative configuration. Things ebbed and pivoted constantly, independent of my will but always with my (reluctant [grimacing emoji]) cooperation and it’s been the best possible story so far."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

She added, "So, no. I don’t make plans anymore. That’s my short answer. Unless we’re talking about the lunch or supper plan." Home Town Season 5 is currently airing new episodes on HGTV Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The show and its spinoff Home Town: Ben's Workshop can be streamed on discovery+