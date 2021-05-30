'Home Town': Erin Napier Captures Sweet Moment Between Her Daughter and Cousin

✖

Erin Napier and her daughter Helen are enjoying some quality time with their family. On Instagram, Erin posted a photo of her daughter and her cousin's daughter, Lucy. The Home Town star captioned the adorable photo with a sweet message about the cousins' bond.

Erin wrote that she could barely handle the cuteness of Helen the Lucy. The HGTV personality tagged Jim Rasberry (her first cousin) and Mallorie Rasberry, Lucy's parents. In her caption, she wrote that the two youngsters walk home from church together along with their snacks and many stuffed animals in tow. The snap featured Helen and Lucy walking with their arms around one another. Naturally, since Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, do not share photos with their daughter's face visible, the snap showcased the girls as they walked away from the camera.

"Every Sunday, these cousins on the walk home from church crush me," Erin captioned the photo of Helen and Lucy. "Their little bags, full to the brim with colors and tiny Bibles, snacks for sharing, and at least 3 stuffed animals." Soon enough, Helen will have another cousin to hang out with as well as a younger sibling. In April, Erin and Ben revealed that they were expecting their second child, a daughter. Their announcement came only a few months after Ben's younger brother, Jesse, announced that he was expecting a child with his wife, Lauren. The HGTV stars shared the news during an episode of their show, Home Town, on which Jesse and Lauren were also featured.

"By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums. Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends," Erin wrote on Instagram shortly after the episode of Home Town aired. She went on to write that she and her husband thought about having another child after seeing the bond between her father and uncle. Erin continued, "Two men with many differences strengthened each other. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen."