Beloved Australian chef Maggie Beer is recovering after she was rushed to the hospital following a fall in her Barossa Valley home. The 79-year-old, who previously served as a judge on The Great Australian Bake Off and appeared MasterChef Australia, reportedly suffered numerous fractures and other injuries in the incident, her family informed fans in an Aug. 25 Instagram post.

"Hello Friends, It's Maggie's family here. Just writing to let you know that following a fall at her home, she's unfortunately suffered a couple of minor bone fractures and related injuries," the message read. Beer's family added that her husband Colin "was there and she is now in the excellent hands of her doctors who are confident she will make a full recovery."

Due to the extent of her injuries and her expected recovery time, it is expected that Beer will be forced to miss several upcoming "events and public engagements" she has scheduled. Any cancellations haven't been announced at this time. Her family shared that "more than anything else, Maggie hates letting people down," adding that Beer "asked us to apologise on her behalf to all those affected – and has asked for your patience as she recuperates."

Messages of support and well-wishes for the Order of Australia recipient were quick to pour in. Australian chef Kylie Kwong commented, "Sending you all our love and healing energy beautiful Maggie, take care of yourself Col and Ellie, we are all here supporting you." Peter Gilmore, executive chef of Sydney's Quay and Bennelong, wrote, "Look after yourself Maggie you are loved by so many people an inspiration, take time to heal." Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre added, "Get better Maggie and love to everyone," with Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac also sending well wishes when writing, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Maggie!"

Beer is a renowned chef based in Australia. She first rose to prominence when Farm Shop at the Pheasant Farm opened in 1979. The restaurant was awarded Gourmet Traveller's restaurant of the year in 1991. Beer is also a Food author and a familiar face on TV screens. In addition to co-hosting The Cook and the Chef with Adelaide chef Simon Bryant from 2006 to 2009, she also served as a judge on The Great Australian Bake Off alongside Matt Moran from 2015 until she left in 2022, and appeared as a regular guest on MasterChef Australia across several seasons. She will next be seen on an Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) series in which she will "transform the meals and dining experience at an aged care home."

Beer, who was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2012 and promoted to an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2022, currently resides in the Barossa Valley, South Australia with her husband, who she married in 1970.