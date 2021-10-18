‘Home Town’: Ben Napier Shares Rare Snap With Older Brother

Ben Napier took some time out of his busy schedule to pay someone important in his life some special attention. As the Home Town star and wife Erin Napier continue filming on their hit HGTV series, Napier on Friday took to social media with a few rare photos celebrating his older brother Sam Napier’s birthday.

To mark the special occasion, Napier shared two photos to Instagram, the first capturing he and his brother in the middle of conversation and the second showing Sam behind the wheel. Napier shared with fans in the caption, “know what today is?? It’s uncle Sam’s birthday!! My only older brother.” He quipped that his brother “looks pretty good in our flannel, too,” and encouraged his followers to “tell him happy birthday,” something they were more than eager to do as the comments section flooded with happy birthday posts.

While the Napiers typically stray away from sharing family photos, instead opting to maintain some privacy in their lives, this is now the first time fans have been introduced to Sam. Back in a 2015 blog post, Erin wrote about the unique relationship her husband shared with his three brothers, Sam, Tom, and Jesse.

“Maybe it’s because I come from a small family, with my only sibling being the opposite gender and much older than me, but I am endlessly fascinated by the way there can be 4 brothers, separated by just a few years, all cut from the same genetic cloth, all completely opposite in so many ways, and all exactly the same in others,” she wrote, going on to describe Sam as a math professor, a craft beer aficionado, and a talented cook. Erin dubbed Tom the “hot-tempered unbearded Napier brother” who : always wanted to see the world from behind the wheel of Peterbilt.” She added that Jesse is the “introspective brother who gets carried away with questions and thoughts on the big things.” As for her husband? Erin described him as “fearless in all social situations,” adding, “he likes making things, fixing things.”

Fans of course were already aware of that latter fact about Napier, who has starred alongside his wife on their beloved HGTV series Home Town since its 2016 premiere. The series follows the couple as they revitalize historic properties in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. The Napiers took their renovation skills across stateliness for the spinoff Home Town Takeover, and Napier also likes to show off his skills on the series Ben’s Workshop, which was renewed for a second season to air on discovery+. The couple can next be seen in Home Town Season 6, which has begun filming.