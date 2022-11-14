'Hollywood Hillbillies' Star Delores 'Mema' Hughes Dead at 76

Dolores Hughes, who starred on the Reelz Channel reality series Hollywood Hillbillies, has died. She was 76. Hughes, affectionately known as "Mema" on the series, died of heart failure in a hospital in Grayson, Georgia on Nov. 9, her manager David Weintraub told TMZ.

Hughes' family also shared the sad news on Facebook on Nov. 10. They included a recent picture taken at a Waffle House. "We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the Amazing, Beautiful, Kind Soul of Delores 'Mema' Hughes," the statement read.

"Mema was a trailblazer in many way," Hughes' family continued. "She never really understood why so many people loved her and wanted to be around her! She definitely didn't understand Hollywood! But one thing about, she was a PURE COMEDIAN GENIUS without trying! Her memory will live on with all the stories and laughs she offered to anyone willing to listen!"

Hollywood Hillbillies aired on Reez in 2014 and 2015. The series focused on the Hughes family's life in Hollywood after they moved there from rural Georgia. They caught the attention of Hollywood producers after Hughes' grandson, Michael Kittrell, went viral with his "Gingers do Have Souls" YouTube video, notes TVInsider.

"Mema was the greatest, most outspoken 'tell-it-like-it-is personalities the world had ever seen on TV. I know that she will still be bossing all of us around from heaven," Weintraub told TMZ. Hughes is survived by her husband, Paul Conlon; daughter Dee Dee Peters; son John Cox; and grandson Kittrell.

Over five years after Hollywood Hillbillies ended, Hughes shared her story in the memoir Mema Says: From Country Porch to Hollywood Hillbillies. During an interview with TV Shows Ace in 2020, Hughes said she had "a lot of fun reminiscing on my crazy wild life!" Hughes also teased a possible return to television.

"You never can tell. Who knows what's going to happen," she said. "When Hollywood came knocking the first time we were all shocked. But, you never know where you will see me and my family next! But as I've always said about everything, if it comes it comes, if it don't it don't! I'm ok either way really!"

Many of Hughes' fans sent condolences to her family on Facebook. "I am so sad to see this I was a huge fan, always loved her and watched the show faithfully, sending love and prayers to you all," one person wrote. "She will be missed. We Loved her," another wrote. "Prayers for the family."