Cynthia Bailey Teases 'Real Housewives All-Stars' With 'Epic' Description

Bravo recently shared that the hotly-anticipated series, Real Housewives All-Stars, wrapped filming. What can fans expect from the show, which will see Housewives from various franchises joining together for a vacation? PopCulture.com got to sit down with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, one of the members of the cast, who shared that the series will be as "epic" as fans are expecting.

In addition to Bailey, Kenya Moore from RHOA, Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps from the Real Housewives of New York City, and Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey will all be a part of Real Housewives All-Stars. The show involves all of the cast members traveling to Turks & Caicos for a trip that will surely be one for the books. During PopCulture.com's discussion with Bailey for her new partnership with Seagram's Escapes for her new Mother's Day "momosa" (made with her Seagram's Escapes Peach Bellini flavor), she shared that she's still in the midst of recovering from the exciting cast trip.

When asked for one word to describe how Real Housewives All-Stars filming went, Bailey didn't hesitate as she shared that it was an "epic experience." She explained that it was really amazing to film with other Housewives in the franchise, especially as they do not get to meet up often because they live in various parts of the country. Bailey said, "One of the great things about the Housewives mashup is, you know, we're all divided up in different franchises, so we never get to come together in one house together. So, this is going to be epic for the fans."

"I think the fans or they've been waiting for something like this for a long time," she continued. "So, I was really excited and very honored to be a part of the first one because I'm sure there will be, you know, many [seasons] after us." As for exactly what fans can expect from the show, Bailey said that they should "stay tuned," as there is plenty of drama and thrilling moments in store. The Bravo personality added, "I think we kind of set the bar high. I think we definitely had a good time and, of course, drama you know that always [happens] if you put some Housewives together... But. I think this is very timely and kudos to Bravo and Peacock for figuring it out."