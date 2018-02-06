History Greenlights Docuseries ‘American Farmer’ From ‘Deadliest Catch’ and ‘Ice Road Truckers’ Team

A new docuseries called American Farmer has received an eight episode order from History. The series was created by the team that made Ice Road Truckers and Deadliest Catch.

The new show will reportedly be shot at farms across the U.S., according to a report by Variety. The series intends to offer an honest portrayal of agricultural workers in America, as well as the logistical process of producing and distributing massive amounts of food.

The series is currently in production. It was conceived by BoBCat Productions, the company founded by Thom Beers, Sarah Bernard and Jeff Conroy. The company is also responsible for Storage Wars, Ice Road Truckers and Deadliest Catch.

“We’re honored to continue our relationship with Thom and Jeff who have produced hit series Ice Road Truckers and Ax Men for the network,” Eli Lehrer, executive vice president of programming for History told Variety. “American Farmer will put viewers on the front line of the battle farming families wage to bring dirt to life and put food on our plates. Their compelling, genuine stories represent the ultimate quest for the American Dream and speak to the heart of our nation.”

“The life of the farmer is the last great untold story of America,” said Beers, “and we have found an incredible partner in History, American Farmer represents a return to the roots of what is so special about reality television – this is an honest look at real people. When we were casting the American Farmer families, we found characters as rich, diverse and compelling as our hit series, Storage Wars. And our filmmakers are deeply embedded with these farming families for an entire season, giving us a depth of perspective that has never been seen before.”

“Many people don’t realize that these families put their financial well-being on the line every year. A couple bad harvests, and they’re out of business,” added Conroy, co-CEO of BoBCat. “These are real stakes, not ones made for TV. For us, there’s no predetermined agenda. There’s no issue we’re trying to push. We just want to tell the story of these hardworking families, as it deserves to be heard.”

No premiere date for the series has been announced so far.