‘The Hills’ Cast Member Jason Wahler and Wife Welcome First Child

The Hills cast member Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley are officially parents!

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Delilah Ray Wahler, on Monday at 8:16 a.m. Their little girl weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., according to Entertainment Tonight.

My beautiful little lady has arrived!! Delilah Ray Wahler #eclipsebaby #soblessed #godisgood #unforgettablemoments @ashleywahler A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

“We are so unbelievably in love! We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much,” the couple tells ET.

Delilah is already a “daddy’s girl” and it appears the 30-year-old has taken naturally to fatherhood and “loves to swaddle and cuddle with her.”

The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together back in February. Their announcement came around the same time as his Hills co-stars Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad revealed their pregnancies. Conrad welcomed her son Liam in July, while Port gave birth to her son Sonny Sanford later that same month.

Wahler shared a video on Instagram in March, which shows the couple’s gender reveal.

The second half of of the video…. So grateful for all the love and support. A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Earlier this year, Wahler told ET that he was looking forward to witnessing his daughter’s moments, such as her first words and steps.

“All of it is such an incredible journey and blessing we get to be a part of,” Wahler said. “We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby! We absolutely LOVE kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own.”