‘Hills’ Alum Lauren Conrad Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Charlie

Lauren Conrad is celebrating the holidays with one more addition to her sweet family after giving birth to her second child Charlie and she recently took to Instagram to share her first photo of the newborn. Conrad and her husband William Tell welcomed their baby boy in early October. Charlie was 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measured out to 20 inches and is officially the first sibling to their other boy, Liam James, who was born on July 5, 2017.

The day he was born, she made the announcement via Instagram, however, did not share an actually photo of him until now. Instead, she announced by using a sweet drawing of her family with written letters that read “It’s a boy!”

While Conrad and her husband are enjoying their new family member, they may be done having babies after this. In an interview with PEOPLE, she explained that it’s probably “best not to be outnumbered” when talking about having more kids shortly after giving birth to Liam.

“I was looking at him the other day and I was like, ‘I understand now why people keep having babies!’ We’ll probably have two. I think it’s best not to be outnumbered,” she said.

She continued to let fans in on what she really thought about her second pregnancy saying the biggest difference between her first and second pregnancy is how tired she is with the second one because she now has a toddler running around.

“The biggest thing [with this pregnancy] is that I already have a child this time,” she added. “I’m definitely more tired. Pregnancy is much more difficult when you have a 2-year-old running around.”

Fans noticed that she didn’t return to The Hills reboot, subtitled New Beginnings, after it premiered in late June, and according to some of her former castmates who are currently on the new series, she’s just in a different place at the moment.

“Lauren’s a really close friend of [my wife] Jennifer’s. She’s a sweetheart. I think she wants what’s best for us. I think she’s that kind of person. She wishes me the best,” Frankie Delgado told ET back in the summer. “I don’t think she has anything against the show. I think… she’s moved on to bigger and better things.”

Her other co-star on the popular reality series, Whitney Port, added, “I didn’t talk to her, but I feel like I talked to someone that knows her and I think she was still really excited for us all to do it. And she’s in such a different place in her life, you know? Like, I think she’s probably just feeling like, I don’t know, she’s about to have a baby, wants some quiet time at home. Hopefully, she’ll watch and be entertained by it.”