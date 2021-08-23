Hilarie Burton Morgan Hosting New True Crime Series Premiering in September

✖

One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton Morgan is breaking into the true-crime business with a new series for Sundance TV. True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here will feature six episodes about shocking murder cases in small towns across the U.S., from New York to Tennessee. The new series will debut on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on Sundance TV and the AMC+ streaming platform.

In True Crime Story, Burton Morgan introduces viewers to murder cases that still have some lingering questions behind them. In each episode, the Lethal Weapon star interviews family members and local authorities while taking viewers through the twists and turns of each case. The series also shows how legal systems in different communities shape how justice is - or isn't - served. Many of the cases investigated did not attract national attention but are still fascinating.

(Photo: Sundance TV)

In the first episode of True Crime Story, Burton Morgan travels to Adel, Georgia, where questions still remain about a 20-year-old robbery-homicide case. A man is serving prison time for the crimes, but it is not clear if the man really did it. The Sept. 16 episode is set in Sauquoit, New York, where a chiropractor was murdered with a rare poison.

Burton Morgan also heads to St. Augustine, Florida in episode three to explore the murder of a young woman who was killed by a gun belonging to her deputy sheriff boyfriend. He insists the woman took her own life, but her family believes it was murder. In episode four, Burton Morgan heads to Cookeville, Tennessee, where an immigrant couple was murdered and their house was set on fire.

Shelbyville, Kentucky is the setting for episode five. There, Burton Morgan interviews residents about the murder of a person whose body was found years earlier. Some believe police pinned the murder on the wrong person. In the final episode, Burton Morgan goes to Rockville and Ellington, Connecticut, where police are searching for the killer of a 22-year-old dancer.

True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here is the first installment of a new franchise. The second show, True Crime Story: Indefensible hosted by The Daily Show's Jena Friedman, will debut on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 11 p.m. ET following the It Couldn't Happen Here finale. Burton Morgan is an executive producer on True Crime Story, alongside Robert Friedman, Liz Yale Marsh, and Mike Powers for Bungalow Media + Entertainment; Liz DeCesare and Meg Mortimer for Authentic Management Productions; and Po Kutchins.